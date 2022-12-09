2 dead, 2 injured in 3-vehicle crash on Highway 21 near Edmonton: AHS
Two people were killed Friday and two others were taken to hospital after a crash on Highway 21 on the southeast outskirts of Edmonton.
The injured people, a 42-year-old female and a 45-year-old male, were in stable condition, Kerry Williamson with Alberta Health Services confirmed to CTV News Edmonton
Two children were also assessed on scene but not taken to hospital.
Mounties issued a news release just after 2 p.m. about the collision that made the busy highway "impassible" near Township Road 514.
"RCMP anticipate that they will remain on-scene for several more hours while officers investigate this incident," Cpl. Troy Savinkoff wrote.
This is a developing story. It will be updated as more information becomes available.
