EDMONTON -- A 57-year-old gravel truck driver was taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries on Tuesday, after a collision with an SUV, north of Devon.

A spokesperson for STARS told CTV News Edmonton the man was airlifted to the University of Alberta Hospital.

The driver of the SUV was also taken to hospital, according to RCMP. That driver's condition is unknown.

The crash happened on Township Road 514 east of Highway 60, 7.5 kilometres north of Devon, just after 5 p.m.

RCMP said it was a T-bone crash and both vehicles ended up in the ditch. Fire crews were seen extinguishing the gravel truck, which was smoking.