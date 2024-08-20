EDMONTON
Edmonton

    • 2 Edmonton families receive a home thanks to Habitat for Humanity

    A new Habitat for Humanity home in Edmonton on Aug. 20, 2024. (CTV Edmonton) A new Habitat for Humanity home in Edmonton on Aug. 20, 2024. (CTV Edmonton)
    Share

    Two local families are now benefitting from a Habitat for Humanity home.

    One of the new owners says her son is on the autism spectrum.

    She says having a home of her own means finally having the space for him to feel comfortable at home

    "Creating more memories with our kids, having that space, you have no idea how they're enjoying the basement," new homeowner Liyu said at a Habitat for Humanity event on Tuesday.

    The event also celebrated the Orest Myckan Legacy Build.

    The project in the Montrose neighbourhood was named after a long-time Habitat for Humanity volunteer who built homes in Edmonton.

    He died in 2022.

    Habitat for Humanity homeowners have to meet a number of conditions. The full list is available online.

    Edmonton Top Stories

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Calgary

    Lethbridge

    Saskatoon

    Regina

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Atlantic

    Winnipeg

    Ottawa

    Northern Ontario

    Barrie

    Kitchener

    London

    Windsor

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News