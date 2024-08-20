2 Edmonton families receive a home thanks to Habitat for Humanity

Two local families are now benefitting from a Habitat for Humanity home.

One of the new owners says her son is on the autism spectrum.

She says having a home of her own means finally having the space for him to feel comfortable at home

"Creating more memories with our kids, having that space, you have no idea how they're enjoying the basement," new homeowner Liyu said at a Habitat for Humanity event on Tuesday.

The event also celebrated the Orest Myckan Legacy Build.

The project in the Montrose neighbourhood was named after a long-time Habitat for Humanity volunteer who built homes in Edmonton.

He died in 2022.

Habitat for Humanity homeowners have to meet a number of conditions. The full list is available online.