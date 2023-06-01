2 Edmonton outdoor pools open for season, 2 more to open in following weeks

Thursday's overcast weather didn't stop Ward Nakota Isga Coun. Andrew Knack from turning up to Fred Broadstock Outdoor Pool's grand opening in swimming trunks, sunglasses, sunscreen and a hat.

"I wish it was a slightly sunnier day," he said, speaking to media before the 11 a.m. opening, but nonetheless Knack said he felt "ready to jump in the pool."

And that he did.

"I'm just going to hang out here for the rest of the day. Can I tune into the council meeting for the rest of the day?" he asked, floating by the edge.

Two of the city's public outdoor pools are already open: Fred Broadstock and Queen Elizabeth. Oliver and the natural Borden pools are scheduled – weather permitting – to open June 3 and June 10, respectively.

This year, the city is returning to a full-season schedule like it operated before the pandemic, meaning pools opened in May as soon as weather – and air quality, this year – allowed and won't close until the September long weekend.

The price of doing so is $234,000, Knack said.

"We're still trying to be very careful with every dollar that we spend, but this is one of those things that I think most people just see and say, Yah, that's worth investing in,'" the councillor explained.

"I love this pool in particular. Like, right in the middle of a community, so close to so many families… You look around these communities where some of these outdoor pools exist, there aren't as many other amenities for them, so this is that spot. This is the community hub."

Pool reservations can be made online. Reservations are not required but "encouraged," the city says, to reduce lineups. Spots can be booked up one week in advance.

Outdoor pool admission is included with all city recreation centre memberships as well as the Summer Youth Pass, which goes on sale June 19. Children aged 12 and under can go to outdoor pools for free.

Edmonton's pools counted nearly 96,000 visitors over July and August in 2022.

Mill Creek Outdoor Pool, which is under construction, will be closed for the season and is expected to open next year.