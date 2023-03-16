2 Edmonton police officers killed during call, service confirms

Two Edmonton Police Service patrol officers were killed while responding to a call early Thursday morning, the city's police service has confirmed.

EPS did not give any other details about what happened.

Dozens of police officers have been stationed near Edmonton's neighbourhoods Inglewood and Woodcroft since the early morning.

Police have blocked access to Baywood Apartments at 114 Avenue and 132 Street, however, EPS has not confirmed where the incident involving its members happened.

A spokesperson said EPS would release more details later in the day once they are confirmed.

Chief Dale McFee will make a statement at 10 a.m. Watch the event live on CTVNewsEdmonton.ca.

Multiple sources told CTV News Edmonton the officers were shot.

One Baywood Apartments resident told CTV News Edmonton he didn't hear anything overnight and was surprised to find police set up outside his home in the morning when he left for work.

"It's frightening. I'm very worried about it. My child's safety. I've never had this problem here," Tom Deagle said.

"We're trying to get out of here, out of this neighbourhood, because it's constantly stuff, but I've never seen to this extent. It's pretty worrying."

Police have closed 132 Street, as well as restricted access to Baywood Apartments.

This is a breaking news story. Information will be updated as it becomes available.

With files from CTV News Edmonton's Evan Klippenstein and Nicole Lampa