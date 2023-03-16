2 Edmonton police officers killed on duty; chief to speak at 10 a.m. MT
Two Edmonton Police Service patrol officers were killed while responding to a call early Thursday morning, the city's police service has confirmed.
EPS did not give any other details about what happened. Chief Dale McFee will make a statement at 10 a.m. Watch the event live on CTVNewsEdmonton.ca.
According to internal police communication shared with CTV News Edmonton, the officers were dispatched to a domestic dispute call at an apartment building near 114 Avenue and 132 Street around 12:45 a.m. The EPS memo says the officers were shot by a male there and died in hospital. A person who police called "the male subject" was also said to be dead. The female who called police was hospitalized with life-threatening injuries.
An EPS spokesperson said more details would be released later in the day once they are confirmed.
'PRETTY WORRYING'
Dozens of police officers have been stationed near Edmonton's neighbourhoods Inglewood and Woodcroft since the early morning.
Police have blocked access to Baywood Apartments at 114 Avenue and 132 Street.
One Baywood Apartments resident told CTV News Edmonton he didn't hear anything overnight and was surprised to find police set up outside his home in the morning when he left for work.
"It's frightening. I'm very worried about it. My child's safety. I've never had this problem here," Tom Deagle said.
"We're trying to get out of here, out of this neighbourhood, because it's constantly stuff, but I've never seen to this extent. It's pretty worrying."
Police closed 132 Street.
This is a breaking news story. Information will be updated as it becomes available.
With files from CTV News Edmonton's Evan Klippenstein and Nicole Lampa
Edmonton Top Stories
-
LIVE @ 10 MT
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
LIVE @ 10 MT | 2 Edmonton police officers killed on duty; chief to speak at 10 a.m. MT
Two Edmonton Police Service patrol officers were killed while responding to a call early Thursday morning, the city's police service has confirmed.
WATCH THE MOMENT | U.S. releases video of Russian jet dumping fuel on its drone
The Pentagon has released footage of what it says is a Russian aircraft conducting an unsafe intercept of a U.S. Air Force surveillance drone in international airspace over the Black Sea.
Where does it cost the most, and the least, to own a home in Canada?
As average home prices begin to stabilize in Canada, a new report is showing where Canadians are paying some of the lowest homeownership costs. CTVNews.ca has put together a list of homes currently on the market in these areas.
WATCH | Pilot makes first-ever plane landing on Burj Al Arab helipad
Polish pilot Lukasz Czepiela made aviation history on Tuesday, becoming the first person to land a plane on the helipad of the iconic Burj Al Arab Jumeirah hotel in Dubai.
WATCH | Free-diver plunges to record depth beneath frozen Swiss lake
Czech diver David Vencl has broken a world record for his dive beneath the ice to a depth of more than 50 metres without a wetsuit.
Ontario man told he owes $82,000 after his rental vehicle is stolen
A man from Brampton, Ont. was told he had to pay $82,000 after his rental truck was stolen from his home in November.
Chinese Canadians report feelings of helplessness around anti-Asian racism: report
Whether it was pressure to conform or fear of having their experiences validated, some Chinese Canadians say they faced certain barriers when it came to speaking up about anti-Asian racism, a new report finds.
Carson Briere, son of Flyers GM Danny, apologizes for pushing wheelchair down stairs
The son of Philadelphia Flyers interim general manager Danny Briere has been suspended from his college hockey team pending an investigation launched after a video posted on social media showed him pushing an unoccupied wheelchair down a staircase.
9 injured in 5-alarm fire in Old Montreal
More than 120 firefighters battled a five-alarm blaze in Old Montreal early Thursday morning. The Montreal fire department (SSIM) said nine people were transported to hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
Calgary
-
LIVE @ 10 MT
LIVE @ 10 MT | 2 Edmonton police officers killed on duty; chief to speak at 10 a.m. MT
Two Edmonton Police Service patrol officers were killed while responding to a call early Thursday morning, the city's police service has confirmed.
-
Alberta’s municipal affairs minister hands down a dozen directives to the City of Chestermere
The City of Chestermere is being managed improperly, irregularly and improvidently, according to the province.
-
Calgary warming to seasonal for the weekend
Overnight flurries never manifested (at least, not at the airport), thanks in part to our relative humidity not supporting flurry generation.
Saskatoon
-
'I love acting': 12-year-old from Sask. First Nation featured in Treehouse TV series
‘I love acting’: 12-year-old from Sask. First Nation featured in Treehouse TV series
-
'We will be down to one doctor': Saskatchewan offers $200K bonus for rural physicians
The Government of Saskatchewan is offering physicians a $200,000 bonus to work in rural areas.
-
Saskatoon real estate agents accused of mortgage fraud
A pair of Saskatoon real estate agents have been charged with multiple counts of fraud following a two-year police investigation.
Regina
-
Sask. portraying 'totally false' depiction of Crown Land auction sales, groups say
With the auction sale of Saskatchewan’s Crown Lands continuing, multiple groups are questioning if the government’s processes go too far.
-
Here's the first round of performers coming to the 2023 Regina Folk Festival
The Regina Folk Festival has revealed its first list of performers for the 52nd edition of the festival including Alan Doyle, the Strumbellas and the Halluci Nation.
-
'I love acting': 12-year-old from Sask. First Nation featured in Treehouse TV series
‘I love acting’: 12-year-old from Sask. First Nation featured in Treehouse TV series
Atlantic
-
Final report into N.S. mass shooting to be up to 3,000 pages when released
The public inquiry into Nova Scotia's mass shooting says its final report will be bound in seven volumes that total up to 3,000 pages.
-
Halifax University prof. engaged in pattern of predatory and abusive behaviour towards some young men: report
The University of King's College in Halifax has released its independent report on the accusations of sexual assault against one of its former professors.
-
P.E.I. gas prices drop nearly 6 cents in unscheduled adjustment
The price of regular self-serve gasoline on Prince Edward Island went down Thursday morning in an unscheduled adjustment.
Toronto
-
Some snow plow operators in the GTA quit following harassment, violence by residents: councillor
It’s been a busy March for snow plow operators in the Greater Toronto Area (GTA), but according to one Mississauga city council member, it’s also been a violent one for some.
-
Ontario man told he owes $82,000 after his rental vehicle is stolen
A man from Brampton, Ont. was told he had to pay $82,000 after his rental truck was stolen from his home in November.
-
Asylum seekers bussed to Niagara Falls part of 'national approach' to ensure regions aren't too pressured, feds say
As the number of asylum claimants in Canada grows, the federal government says it’s taking a national approach to ensure too much pressure isn’t placed on any one region.
Montreal
-
9 injured in 5-alarm fire in Old Montreal
More than 120 firefighters battled a five-alarm blaze in Old Montreal early Thursday morning. The Montreal fire department (SSIM) said nine people were transported to hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
-
LIVE @ 11 A.M.
LIVE @ 11 A.M. | Legault, party leaders to visit Quebec town reeling after pedestrians killed by truck
Quebec Premier François Legault will today visit the eastern Quebec town where a pickup truck plowed into groups of pedestrians, killing two. Legault will be joined by opposition leaders and other politicians in Amqui, the small community in the lower St-Lawrence region, where he will meet with local residents and hold a news conference.
-
Protesters march in N.D.G. against brutality in the justice system
Over 100 demonstrators marched through the streets of Montreal's N.D.G. neighbourhood Wednesday evening to protest police brutality.
Ottawa
-
LIVE @ 10 MT
LIVE @ 10 MT | 2 Edmonton police officers killed on duty; chief to speak at 10 a.m. MT
Two Edmonton Police Service patrol officers were killed while responding to a call early Thursday morning, the city's police service has confirmed.
-
Trudeau names former GG David Johnston as new independent special rapporteur
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has named former governor general David Johnston as the new independent special rapporteur who will be looking into foreign interference. He has been tasked with helping 'protect the integrity of Canada's democracy.'
-
NEW THIS MORNING
NEW THIS MORNING | A 2 a.m. last call on Ottawa patios could soon be permanent
Ottawa councillors will vote on making a 2 a.m. last call on patios a permanent rule. it was brought in as a temporary measure to help bars and restaurants during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Kitchener
-
‘Catch the Ace’ fever spreading through Hagersville
A massive lineup is weaving through the downtown of Hagersville as hundreds descend on the community to play ‘Catch the Ace’ at the local legion.
-
Childcare operator is facing multiple charges of a sexual nature
A childcare service operator in Woodstock, Ont. is facing multiple charges of a sexual nature. Woodstock Police Service has charged 37-year-old Trevor Hendershott with invitation to sexual touching and sexual interference.
-
Man arrested after four homes hit in Guelph break-in spree
A Guelph man is facing charges after police say four homes near the downtown in Guelph were entered early Thursday morning.
Northern Ontario
-
Winter storm warning in the northeast, up to 50 cm of snow in some areas
Environment Canada has upgraded its weather alerts in northeastern Ontario on Thursday as another winter storm enters the region and is expecting to bring up to 50 centimetres of snow in many parts. Here is what you need to know.
-
LIVE @ 10 MT
LIVE @ 10 MT | 2 Edmonton police officers killed on duty; chief to speak at 10 a.m. MT
Two Edmonton Police Service patrol officers were killed while responding to a call early Thursday morning, the city's police service has confirmed.
-
Industrial accident in Aylmer, Ont. claims life of 18 year old
An 18-year-old has died following a workplace accident at Elgin Feeds in Aylmer on Wednesday morning, police said.
Winnipeg
-
Manitoba school division dipping into surplus to balance its budget
The Louis Riel School Division (LRSD) is tapping into its accumulated surplus to help bridge the budget gap.
-
LIVE @ 10 MT
LIVE @ 10 MT | 2 Edmonton police officers killed on duty; chief to speak at 10 a.m. MT
Two Edmonton Police Service patrol officers were killed while responding to a call early Thursday morning, the city's police service has confirmed.
-
'A dream come true': Winnipeg-born actor to make big screen debut in 'BlackBerry'
Eagle-eyed movie fans who got a first glimpse of the upcoming film 'BlackBerry' in its debut trailer may have spotted some Winnipeg-grown talent.
Vancouver
-
Robbery at Vancouver Best Buy prompts heavily armed police response
Vancouver police officers armed with rifles converged on the Best Buy on Cambie Street following an early evening robbery at the store Wednesday.
-
LIVE @ 10 MT
LIVE @ 10 MT | 2 Edmonton police officers killed on duty; chief to speak at 10 a.m. MT
Two Edmonton Police Service patrol officers were killed while responding to a call early Thursday morning, the city's police service has confirmed.
-
B.C. cannabis retailers say federal regulations making them targets for thieves
B.C. cannabis retailers say federal regulations requiring them to ensure products aren't visible from the street are making them prime targets for thieves.
Vancouver Island
-
NEW
NEW | Victoria man charged with murder, indignity to remains in 2017 killing
More than six years after the body of a 72-year-old man was discovered near a highway rest stop on southern Vancouver Island, a Victoria man is facing charges of first-degree murder and indignity to human remains
-
B.C. students call on province to cool rising tuition
The BC Federation of Students wants the provincial government to provide more funding to the post-secondary system to bring down what it calls sky-rocketing tuition.
-
'Life-saving' drug overdose detection sensors coming to Nanaimo hospital washrooms
A hospital in Nanaimo is preparing to introduce washroom motion-detection devices that health authorities say can save a life in the event of a drug overdose.