2 Edmonton police officers killed on duty; chief to speak at 10 a.m. MT

Two Edmonton Police Service patrol officers were killed while responding to a call early Thursday morning, the city's police service has confirmed.

EPS did not give any other details about what happened. Chief Dale McFee will make a statement at 10 a.m. Watch the event live on CTVNewsEdmonton.ca.

According to internal police communication shared with CTV News Edmonton, the officers were dispatched to a domestic dispute call at an apartment building near 114 Avenue and 132 Street around 12:45 a.m. The EPS memo says the officers were shot by a male there and died in hospital. A person who police called "the male subject" was also said to be dead. The female who called police was hospitalized with life-threatening injuries.

An EPS spokesperson said more details would be released later in the day once they are confirmed.

'PRETTY WORRYING'

Dozens of police officers have been stationed near Edmonton's neighbourhoods Inglewood and Woodcroft since the early morning.

Police have blocked access to Baywood Apartments at 114 Avenue and 132 Street.

One Baywood Apartments resident told CTV News Edmonton he didn't hear anything overnight and was surprised to find police set up outside his home in the morning when he left for work.

"It's frightening. I'm very worried about it. My child's safety. I've never had this problem here," Tom Deagle said.

"We're trying to get out of here, out of this neighbourhood, because it's constantly stuff, but I've never seen to this extent. It's pretty worrying."

Police closed 132 Street.

This is a breaking news story. Information will be updated as it becomes available.

With files from CTV News Edmonton's Evan Klippenstein and Nicole Lampa