EDMONTON -- Two Edmonton Elks players tested positive for COVID-19 on Friday, a day before the first game of the season.

The team confirmed the news in a media release sent Friday evening. One player is on the active roster but the other is not.

More on #Elks: Two players tested positive. One of the players was on active roster, one wasnt. Every player on the team has been retested this morning & the results should come back later tonight. The original tests were taken yesterday morning & came back last night. @CFLonTSN — Farhan Lalji (@FarhanLaljiTSN) August 6, 2021

It did not provide any details as to which players have tested positive for COVID-19.

“Saturday’s game is not in question, and will be played as scheduled,” the Elks said in a statement.

“There is no concern at this time of any transmission beyond those already identified.”

The Elks said one staff member who tested negative on Thursday after a PCR test returned a positive antigen test. They are asymptomatic and are at home isolating, awaiting the results of a PCR test collected Friday, the football team added.

The rest of the team, staff, and coaches got tested again Friday morning and results are expected before Saturday.

The Elks cancelled their walkthrough and media availability Friday morning after learning of the positive tests.

The game is scheduled for 8 p.m. MST.

With files from The Canadian Press