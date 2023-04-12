2 girls found dead in Sylvan Lake hotel room, deaths not considered criminal: police
Police have confirmed that two young girls died at a Sylvan Lake hotel over the weekend.
Mounties say a 12-year-old girl from Sylvan Lake and a 13-year-old girl from Red Deer were found dead in the room at the Best Western Plus Chateau Inn on Sunday, adding that a family member of one of the girls was also present.
CTV News Edmonton has confirmed the girls were friends, and not related.
Police say the deaths are not being considered criminal in nature at this time, and added they have not ruled out the girls died of an overdose.
The superintendent for Chinook's Edge School Division confirmed to CTV News Edmonton that a Fox Middle School student died on April 9.
“We are deeply sorry for what the families are going through. Staff and administration have reached out to the family. Supports have been set up for when students return from break on Monday,” said Superintendent Kurt Sacher.
