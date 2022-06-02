2 hospitalized after motorcycle crash west of Edmonton

Two people were hospitalized after a motorcycle crash on the Enoch Cree Nation on June 2, 2022. Two people were hospitalized after a motorcycle crash on the Enoch Cree Nation on June 2, 2022.

Edmonton Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Calgary

Saskatoon

Regina

Atlantic

Toronto

Montreal

Ottawa

Kitchener

Northern Ontario

Winnipeg

Vancouver

Vancouver Island