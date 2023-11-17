EDMONTON
Edmonton

    • 2 men found guilty of murder in Edmonton community hall killing

    A shooting in the Duggan neighbourhood on Aug. 29, 2021, left one dead and six others with injuries. A shooting in the Duggan neighbourhood on Aug. 29, 2021, left one dead and six others with injuries.

    Two men were found guilty of murder last week in the shooting death of a man in an Edmonton community hall in 2021.

    Hamza Mohamed, 22, was shot and killed at the Duggan Community Hall in August 2021. Six other people were injured in the shooting.

    Abdullahi Yalahow was charged with first-degree murder and Christopher Wilson was charged with second-degree murder after Mohamed's death.

    They were both found guilty of murder on Nov. 10, 2023, after a jury trial that began on Oct. 16.

    Yalahow was also found guilty of intentionally discharging a firearm, and Wilson was found guilty of possessing a prohibited firearm.

