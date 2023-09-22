2 more charged in death of Alberta girl killed in April

Two more men have been charged in the death of an eight-year-old girl earlier this year.

The girl's remains were found in Maskwacis in April.

Earlier this year, a 27-year-old woman was charged with first-degree murder and indignity to a dead body, and a 25-year-old man and Edward Nievera, 67, were charged with accessory to murder and indignity to a dead body.

The names of the man and the woman have not been released to protect the other children related to the victim.

A publication ban has also been imposed on the name of the victim.

On Friday, Edmonton Police Service announced Shaden Lightning, 21, and Raighne Stoney, 36, had been charged with accessory to murder and indignity to a dead body.

Investigators were called to a home at 87 Avenue and 165 Street in Edmonton on April 24 for a welfare check on the girl.

Officers weren't able to find her and an investigation was launched.

On April 29, the girl's remains were located on Samson Cree Nation in Maskwacis.

An autopsy determined she died of blunt-force trauma.

"We want to thank the RCMP in Maskwacis and Wetaskiwin for their assistance with this investigation," Staff Sgt. Colin Leathem with the EPS Homicide Section said in a Friday release. "Needless to say, this was an exceptionally distressing investigation to work on."

"While nothing can change the horror of what occurred, we hope that apprehending those responsible can provide some measure of justice to those who knew and loved this little girl."

Police say no further arrests are pending.