2 semi trucks collide in 'serious' collision: RCMP

A serious collision between two semi trucks closed down the Smoky Bridge east of Grande Prairie early Saturday morning, according to RCMP.

At 2:05 a.m., police and emergency services responded to a collision between two semi trucks on Highway 43 at the Smoky Bridge near Township Road 722A.

Both trucks were hauling trailers that lost their loads, resulting in a "significant" amount of debris on the road, according to RCMP.

Smoky Bridge will be impassable while RCMP investigate, officers ask motorists to avoid the area.

Police say no one was injured in the crash, with the area being cleared before 5 a.m.