EDMONTON -- Two staff members and one prisoner at the Edmonton Institution prison have tested positive for COVID-19.

According to Correctional Service Canada, contact tracing has been completed and tests have been offered to all inmates and staff at the prison to ensure there are no further infections.

There are 324 inmates at the Edmonton Institution.

Family visits have been temporarily suspended at the prison and video visitation is happening instead.

“This is an evolving situation,” a statement from the prison authority said.

“We continue to actively screen all individuals entering the institution, and decision regarding access to the site as well as programs and services are being made in consultation with public health authorities.”

The Edmonton Institution is a maximum security prison located in the northeast part of the city.

After repeated COVID-19 outbreaks in Canada’s prisons, advocates have begun investigating the inmates’ living conditions during the pandemic.

