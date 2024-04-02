2 teens charged with death of 16-year-old near Edmonton high school appear in court
Two of seven teens charged in connection with the death of a 16-year-old in April 2022 were before the courts on Tuesday.
The Youth Criminal Justice Act prevents us from naming the accused in the case and the victim.
A publication ban granted Tuesday morning also prevents identifying the Edmonton school near where the incident happened.
A trial was scheduled for the two teens, but one of them, BJ, who is now 17 years old, instead pleaded guilty to the manslaughter charge.
In an agreed statement of facts, the court heard that BJ skipped school and went driving around the city with other teens.
Later that afternoon, the group of teens BJ was with saw the 16-year-old victim walking across a field.
They approached the victim, some taking a fighting stance, and one teen was carrying a field hockey stick.
The victim began to walk away, a chase ensued and the victim was tackled to the ground.
The victim was punched more than once and at some point during the altercation, someone who was not BJ, stabbed the victim twice.
The victim was taken to hospital and died a week later.
The entire incident was captured on CCTV.
The crown told the court BJ "concedes he was part of the group assault." A sentencing date has been set for later this month.
The second teen, SM, who is also now 17 years old, pleaded not guilty. The teen's trial is expected to go into next week.
In June, a female, now 18, pleaded guilty to accessory after the fact to assault with a weapon for driving the teens involved in the assault from the scene. She was sentenced to one year probation with conditions.
Trials for the remaining teens will happen later this year.
Correction
A previous version of this story stated SM pleaded guilty. Rather, they pleaded not guilty.
