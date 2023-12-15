EDMONTON
Edmonton

    • 2-vehicle crash affecting Highway 44 traffic west of Morinville

    Traffic is stopped at Highway 44 and Highway 642 on Dec. 15, 2023, after a crash involving an ambulance. (CTV News Edmonton / Cam Wiebe) Traffic is stopped at Highway 44 and Highway 642 on Dec. 15, 2023, after a crash involving an ambulance. (CTV News Edmonton / Cam Wiebe)

    An ambulance and another vehicle crashed Friday morning on Highway 44.

    The collision happened at Highway 642 shortly before 9 a.m.

    An RCMP spokesperson at 9:50 a.m. could confirm there were injuries, but not how serious.

    More to come… 

