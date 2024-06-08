2 women tried to lure boy into van in southeast Edmonton: police
Edmonton police say two women attempted to pick up a 12-year-old boy on Thursday in southeast Edmonton, in what they are calling an attempted abduction.
The boy was walking home on 38 Avenue near 55 Street around 7:30 p.m., police said, when he was approached by two women in a Sprinter-style cargo van.
One of the women reportedly got out of the van and told the boy to get in.
Police said the boy was able to run home.
The van is described as a black or dark grey Sprinter-style cargo van, similar to those driven by Amazon drivers.
The woman who spoke to the boy is described as white, around 30 years old, with a medium build and shoulder-length brown hair. She was wearing a black dress at the time.
Anyone with information about the woman or the van is asked to call police at 780-423-4567 or #311 from a cell phone.
Anonymous information can also be submitted to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or online at www.p3tips.com/250.
Edmonton Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
'Seeing the plane sink right before our eyes' SeaBus crew recounts moment float plane crashed
Visibility was excellent on a clear sunny Saturday in Vancouver’s Coal Harbour, when a SeaBus captain spotted a float plane lying awkwardly in the water.
Canadian universities flag foreign influence registry's potential 'chilling effect'
Canada's leading research universities warn that a proposed foreign influence transparency registry could have an unintended "chilling effect" on international partnerships, meaning Canada misses out on cutting-edge opportunities.
Water conservation rules still in effect for Calgarians
The City of Calgary says residents will see water conservation measures in place for about a week as repairs continue on a burst water main.
France faces 'consequential' election as far-right rout prompts Macron gamble
The snap election called by President Emmanuel Macron after Sunday's bruising loss to the far-right in European Parliament elections will be France's most fateful legislative vote in decades, its finance minister said on Monday.
About 90 countries to take part in the Swiss-hosted Ukraine peace summit. Russia won't attend
Nearly 90 countries and organizations, half from Europe, have confirmed attending the Swiss-hosted Ukraine peace summit over the weekend, Switzerland's president said Monday. However, Russia won't be there
Why the departure of Israeli war cabinet member Benny Gantz does – and doesn't – matter
Benny Gantz is back where he was at the start of the war Hamas launched on October 7: an ex-defence minister, ex chief of staff – and Prime Minister Benjamin (Bibi) Netanyahu's chief political rival.
Sask. teachers return to 'work to rule' job action
Saskatchewan teachers are once again imposing 'work to rule' job action across the province starting on Monday. That means teachers will arrive at schools 15 minutes before the start of the school day and leave no later than 15 minutes after the day.
Closing arguments to be heard in Winnipeg trial of admitted serial killer
Lawyers are expected to give closing arguments today in the trial of a Winnipeg man who has admitted to killing four women.
Newfoundland woman was 'living in fear' in a for-profit shelter. She was killed there
Rayna Dove's mother says she was 'living in fear' in a shelter in downtown St. John's, N.L.. On Dec. 27, 2021, Dove's fears came true. She died there in the early morning hours, stabbed in the abdomen by another resident, David Quirke.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
Calgary
-
Water conservation rules still in effect for Calgarians
The City of Calgary says residents will see water conservation measures in place for about a week as repairs continue on a burst water main.
-
Reported shooting in Forest Lawn prompts big police response
Calgary police are in Forest Lawn Monday morning investigating reports of a shooting.
-
Shannon Phillips to step down as Lethbridge-West MLA, officials say
Shannon Phillips, the MLA for Lethbridge-West, is stepping down on Monday, officials confirmed to CTV News.
Lethbridge
-
Shannon Phillips to step down as Lethbridge-West MLA, officials say
Shannon Phillips, the MLA for Lethbridge-West, is stepping down on Monday, officials confirmed to CTV News.
-
Lethbridge police expand online options for reporting less serious crimes
Lethbridge residents have more options when it comes to reporting less serious crimes to police.
-
Lethbridge veterans mark the 80th anniversary of Battle of Normandy
Today marks the 80th anniversary of D-Day and the Battle of Normandy.
Saskatoon
-
Sask. teachers return to 'work to rule' job action
Saskatchewan teachers are once again imposing 'work to rule' job action across the province starting on Monday. That means teachers will arrive at schools 15 minutes before the start of the school day and leave no later than 15 minutes after the day.
-
Senior escapes knifepoint abduction in Saskatoon campsite robbery
Saskatoon police are looking for a suspect who tried to abduct a 75-year-old woman from a campground while threatening her at knifepoint and stealing her truck.
-
Sask. man arrested while cleaning stolen vehicle at Esso car wash
A 30-year-old Saskatchewan man was arrested after police found him washing a stolen vehicle in Prince Albert this week.
Regina
-
Sask. teachers return to 'work to rule' job action
Saskatchewan teachers are once again imposing 'work to rule' job action across the province starting on Monday. That means teachers will arrive at schools 15 minutes before the start of the school day and leave no later than 15 minutes after the day.
-
1 in 5 Canadians know someone who used a food bank in the past year: Nanos
One in five Canadians say they or someone they know used a food bank within the past 12 months, a new survey shows.
-
Phone booth outside a Regina church intended to help communicate with missing or deceased loved ones
A new phone booth now stands outside of Regina’s Lakeview United Church. This particular phone is called a wind phone, and it is intended to be a way to communicate with a loved one who has died or is missing.
Vancouver
-
Mounties looking for suspect who rammed 2 police cars, fled from officers
Mounties in Langley are appealing to the public to help them find a suspect they say hit two police cars before fleeing from officers.
-
'Seeing the plane sink right before our eyes' SeaBus crew recounts moment float plane crashed
Visibility was excellent on a clear sunny Saturday in Vancouver’s Coal Harbour, when a SeaBus captain spotted a float plane lying awkwardly in the water.
-
‘We haven’t completely stopped’: Update on search for climbers missing near Squamish, B.C.
Squamish Search and Rescue provided a brief update Saturday evening on the status of their efforts to find three mountaineers who have been missing for more than a week.
Vancouver Island
-
'Seeing the plane sink right before our eyes' SeaBus crew recounts moment float plane crashed
Visibility was excellent on a clear sunny Saturday in Vancouver’s Coal Harbour, when a SeaBus captain spotted a float plane lying awkwardly in the water.
-
North Saanich, B.C., home destroyed in fire
No one was injured, but a home was destroyed and its residents displaced after a fire in North Saanich early Sunday morning.
-
$4.8M listing in B.C. includes a house, a ferry and Canada’s only floating pub
A property on B.C.’s Protection Island has hit the market for $4.8 million – but the asking price includes much more than the four-bedroom, five-bathroom waterfront home.
Toronto
-
These are the top candidates running for mayor in Mississauga and what they are promising
Mississauga voters are set to go to the polls June 10 in a special byelection to choose a new mayor. There are 16 candidates registered to run in the election, but a few have been polling high enough to be contenders. Here's a look at the top candidates in the race and their key promises.
-
Parents call for parking solutions outside east-end Toronto daycare amid safety concerns
For parents at one Beaches daycare, getting a $150 parking ticket is a bit of a rite of passage. A years-long battle over parking spaces near Lullaboo Nursery and Child Care Center means that parents are now used to the daily presence of parking enforcement officers at pick-up and drop-off times.
-
Man charged with impaired driving after crash closes part of Highway 401 for hours
A 28-year-old man from Calgary is facing several charges, including impaired driving, after crashing the tractor trailer he was driving on Highway 401 in Toronto on Sunday morning.
Montreal
-
Justin Trudeau, Francois Legault to meet in Quebec
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and Quebec Premier Francois Legault are slated to meet Monday afternoon in Quebec City to talk about immigration.
-
CN, Amtrak cancel summer passenger train service between Montreal and New York
No passenger trains are set to run between Montreal and New York City until September amid maintenance work on the track.
-
Montreal-area animal rescue agencies calling on homes to adopt pets before moving day
Animal rescue groups in Montreal are asking those who can to adopt a pet in June. They say the cost of caring for an animal has gone up and that July is the busiest time of the year as people move and sometimes can't bring their pets.
Atlantic
-
Anger, grief, joy: How one woman turned a family lie into a life full of love
48-year-old Marie Leask went on a discovery to find her true roots and dug up an extensive family tree that she never knew existed.
-
Newfoundland woman was 'living in fear' in a for-profit shelter. She was killed there
Rayna Dove's mother says she was 'living in fear' in a shelter in downtown St. John's, N.L.. On Dec. 27, 2021, Dove's fears came true. She died there in the early morning hours, stabbed in the abdomen by another resident, David Quirke.
-
opinion
opinion You need an estate plan, but do you need a lawyer to do it properly?
Estate planning can seem daunting, especially if you think it requires hiring a lawyer. In his latest column for CTVNews.ca, personal finance contributor Christopher LIew covers practical tips to simplify the process.
Winnipeg
-
Closing arguments to be heard in Winnipeg trial of admitted serial killer
Lawyers are expected to give closing arguments today in the trial of a Winnipeg man who has admitted to killing four women.
-
RCMP, family concerned for missing woman
Mounties say a woman who told friends she hit a tree Friday hasn’t been heard from since.
-
Families still waiting for answers surrounding Manitoba crash that killed 17 people
As the one-year anniversary approaches of a deadly crash near Carberry, Man., that took the lives of 17 people, families are still waiting for answers about the investigation.
Ottawa
-
11-year-old boy dies after being pulled from Carp River in Ottawa's west end
Ottawa police say emergency crews received a 911 call just before 7 p.m. Sunday about a child, 'possibly drowning,' at the Carp River Conservation Area in Ottawa's west end.
-
Man facing charges following disruption of University of Ottawa graduation ceremony
A 27-year-old man is facing charges after a security guard was pepper-sprayed during a University of Ottawa graduation ceremony, according to Ottawa police.
-
Terry Fox statue being relocated in downtown Ottawa
Public Services and Procurement Canada says the Terry Fox Memorial Statue is being relocated from Wellington Street to Sparks Street.
Northern Ontario
-
Body of missing man found after canoe capsized in northwestern Ontario
The body of a 25-year-old American man has been found after a canoe carrying six people capsized in northwestern Ontario last week, police say.
-
Six transports taken off the road, 54 tickets in one-day North Bay traffic blitz
Six commercial vehicles were placed out of service, four license plates seized and 54 tickets issued in a one-day traffic blitz in the North Bay area last week.
-
A freighter ship in Lake Superior collided with something underwater, U.S. Coast Guards says
A freighter in Lake Superior hit something underwater on Saturday and started taking on water, according to the U.S. Coast Guard.
Barrie
-
Road closures and traffic snarl-ups abound in Barrie
Several major arteries across Barrie will be closed or partially closed this week.
-
Cocaine seized in Shelburne bust
Cocaine and paraphernalia was seized during search warrant.
-
Orillia residents discuss how a sustainable future for the city can be built at workshop
More than 40 community members gathered to discuss a sustainable future for Orillia at a workshop held by Sustainable Orillia.
Kitchener
-
Arrest made after shots fired in Kitchener
A Kitchener man has been arrested after people living at a Kitchener townhouse complex were jolted awake by the sound of gunshots.
-
Most-read stories of the week: Accidental car seizure, Hells Angels, rats in Waterloo
An accidental car seizure by the Bank of Canada, a raid at a Hells Angels clubhouse, and rats spotted in Uptown Waterloo round out the top stories of the week.
-
Local search and rescue trainer uses new AI underwater lifesaving technology
A new AI device is helping local search and rescue teams cut down their search time significantly.
London
-
Police seek suspect in London arson investigation, possibly motivated by hate
The London Police Service is on the lookout for an arson suspect following a fire in the Wateroak Drive area.
-
6 people hurt, one seriously, in crash west of St. Thomas
One person suffered life-threatening injuries and five others were also hurt following a crash Sunday afternoon near St. Thomas.
-
St. Thomas resident loses $50,000 in online scam
A St. Thomas resident is out $50,000 after falling prey to an online scam.
Windsor
-
Downtown Mission reducing to only one community meal per day
Downtown Mission officials say they are being seriously challenged to provide three meals per day to community members who are struggling with food security and will be making reductions.
-
Michael Buble coming to Caesars Windsor in September
Caesars Windsor announced Monday that world-renowned singer Michael Bublé is coming to town this fall.
-
Woman charged after assaulting store employee: CKPS
A 32-year-old Chatham-Kent woman has been charged after she allegedly assaulted a store employee.