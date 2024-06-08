2 women tried to lure boy into van in southeast Edmonton: police

Edmonton police say two women attempted to pick up a 12-year-old boy on Thursday in southeast Edmonton, in what they are calling an attempted abduction.

The boy was walking home on 38 Avenue near 55 Street around 7:30 p.m., police said, when he was approached by two women in a Sprinter-style cargo van.

One of the women reportedly got out of the van and told the boy to get in.

Police said the boy was able to run home.

The van is described as a black or dark grey Sprinter-style cargo van, similar to those driven by Amazon drivers.

The woman who spoke to the boy is described as white, around 30 years old, with a medium build and shoulder-length brown hair. She was wearing a black dress at the time.

Anyone with information about the woman or the van is asked to call police at 780-423-4567 or #311 from a cell phone.

Anonymous information can also be submitted to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or online at www.p3tips.com/250.