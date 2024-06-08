EDMONTON
Edmonton

    • 2 women tried to lure boy into van in southeast Edmonton: police

    An Edmonton Police Service cruiser. (Galen McDougall/CTV News Edmonton) An Edmonton Police Service cruiser. (Galen McDougall/CTV News Edmonton)
    Share

    Edmonton police say two women attempted to pick up a 12-year-old boy on Thursday in southeast Edmonton, in what they are calling an attempted abduction.

    The boy was walking home on 38 Avenue near 55 Street around 7:30 p.m., police said, when he was approached by two women in a Sprinter-style cargo van.

    One of the women reportedly got out of the van and told the boy to get in.

    Police said the boy was able to run home.

    The van is described as a black or dark grey Sprinter-style cargo van, similar to those driven by Amazon drivers.

    The woman who spoke to the boy is described as white, around 30 years old, with a medium build and shoulder-length brown hair. She was wearing a black dress at the time.

    Anyone with information about the woman or the van is asked to call police at 780-423-4567 or #311 from a cell phone.

    Anonymous information can also be submitted to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or online at www.p3tips.com/250.  

    Edmonton Top Stories

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Sask. teachers return to 'work to rule' job action

    Saskatchewan teachers are once again imposing 'work to rule' job action across the province starting on Monday. That means teachers will arrive at schools 15 minutes before the start of the school day and leave no later than 15 minutes after the day.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Calgary

    Lethbridge

    Saskatoon

    Regina

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Atlantic

    Winnipeg

    Ottawa

    Northern Ontario

    Barrie

    Kitchener

    London

    Windsor

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News