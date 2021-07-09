EDMONTON -- A 50-year-old Edmonton man is facing child pornography charges stemming from a St. Albert RCMP investigation that started in June 2019.

On Wednesday, Glenn Jenkins was arrested and charged with possession of child pornography and accessing child pornography.

Mounties say Jenkins was living in St. Albert, Alta., when the two-year investigation began.

He has been released from custody with conditions.

Jenkins is set to appear in St. Albert provincial court on July 26.