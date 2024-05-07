Police searching for girl from Athabasca believed to be travelling to Edmonton

Police in Athabasca are asking for help finding a teenaged girl reported missing two days ago.

RCMP in the town 130 kilometres north of Edmonton said in a media release Tuesday evening they received a report on Monday that 15-year-old Jazlyn Young left her home at noon on Sunday and was last seen that night at 9 p.m. getting into a white SUV with an unknown woman.

Mounties say they believe Young, who is described as five foot 11 inches, weighing 120 lb. with a medium complexion, black hair and brown eyes, is travelling to Edmonton.

She was last seen wearing a red hoodie, a brown vest, black pants and red-and-white Nike shoes.

RCMP say they are concerned for her well-being.

Anyone with information about where Young may be is asked to call Athabasca RCMP at 780-675-4252 or local police. Anonymous tips about Young can be given by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or online.