EDMONTON -- Alberta has released a list of cuts it is making to the parks system, including 20 full or partial closures across the province.

Albertans will be barred from 11 of those parks, while nine will be accessible but without any services.

Another 164 parks are to be handed over to third parties to manage.

The changes are throughout the province - from campsites at Dinosaur Provincial Park in the south to the complete closure of Kehiwin Provincial Park in the north.

The total amount of land involved is about 16,000 hectares.

The government says that's less than one per cent of the province's parks system, but it isn't clear if that includes the national parks.

The United Conservative government says the changes, which it calls optimizing Alberta's parks, will save $5 million.

A government spokeswoman has said they cuts will allow the province to focus on what it calls high-value areas.

Full closures:

Kehiwin Provincial Recreation Area

Running Lake Provincial Recreation Area

Stoney Lake Provincial Recreation Area

Sulphur Lake Provincial Recreation Area

Little Fish Lake Provincial Park

Crow Lake Provincial Park

Bleriot Ferry Provincial Recreation Area

Greene Valley Provincial Park

Twin Lakes Provincial Recreation Area

Sheep Creek Provincial Recreation Area

Partial closures:

Bow Valley Provincial Park - Barrier Lake Visitor Information Centre

Gooseberry Provincial Recreation Area – Elbow Valley Visitor Centre

Dinosaur Provincial Park – Comfort Camping

Gooseberry Provincial Park Lake

Engstrom Lake Provincial Recreation Area

Chain Lakes Provincial Recreation Area

Lawrence Lake Provincial Recreation Area

Dry Island Buffalo Jump Provincial Park – Tolman Bridge Campgrounds (East and West)

Notikewin Provincial Park

Smoky River South Provincial Recreation Area

The government also announced several fee increases, including $3 to the base camping rate at most campgrounds, and a $10 increase for some comfort camping and group camping sites.

Camping reservations begin to open March 17.

With files from The Canadian Press