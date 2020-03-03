20 Alberta parks to be partially or fully closed after government review
Dinosaur Provincial Park UNESCO World Heritage Site near Brooks, Alta. (Alberta Tourism)
EDMONTON -- Alberta has released a list of cuts it is making to the parks system, including 20 full or partial closures across the province.
Albertans will be barred from 11 of those parks, while nine will be accessible but without any services.
Another 164 parks are to be handed over to third parties to manage.
The changes are throughout the province - from campsites at Dinosaur Provincial Park in the south to the complete closure of Kehiwin Provincial Park in the north.
The total amount of land involved is about 16,000 hectares.
The government says that's less than one per cent of the province's parks system, but it isn't clear if that includes the national parks.
The United Conservative government says the changes, which it calls optimizing Alberta's parks, will save $5 million.
A government spokeswoman has said they cuts will allow the province to focus on what it calls high-value areas.
Full closures:
- Kehiwin Provincial Recreation Area
- Running Lake Provincial Recreation Area
- Stoney Lake Provincial Recreation Area
- Sulphur Lake Provincial Recreation Area
- Little Fish Lake Provincial Park
- Crow Lake Provincial Park
- Bleriot Ferry Provincial Recreation Area
- Greene Valley Provincial Park
- Twin Lakes Provincial Recreation Area
- Sheep Creek Provincial Recreation Area
Partial closures:
- Bow Valley Provincial Park - Barrier Lake Visitor Information Centre
- Gooseberry Provincial Recreation Area – Elbow Valley Visitor Centre
- Dinosaur Provincial Park – Comfort Camping
- Gooseberry Provincial Park Lake
- Engstrom Lake Provincial Recreation Area
- Chain Lakes Provincial Recreation Area
- Lawrence Lake Provincial Recreation Area
- Dry Island Buffalo Jump Provincial Park – Tolman Bridge Campgrounds (East and West)
- Notikewin Provincial Park
- Smoky River South Provincial Recreation Area
The government also announced several fee increases, including $3 to the base camping rate at most campgrounds, and a $10 increase for some comfort camping and group camping sites.
Camping reservations begin to open March 17.
With files from The Canadian Press