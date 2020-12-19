EDMONTON -- Twenty-six more Alberta have died due to COVID-19 as the province recorded 1,352 new cases on Saturday.

Of the 26 new deaths,ten of them occurred on Friday.

Actives cases fell for a fifth straight day, down to 19,260, the lowest since Dec. 5

After growing at a rate of greater than 2 per cent a day for a 26-day stretch over November and December, total cases have grown by less than that mark the last five consecutive days.

Hospitalizations continue to rise, up by 13 to 777. The number of patients in intensive care units rose by 7 to 151. Both the number of hospitalized patients and those in ICU are new record highs.

Saturday's numbers are based on 18,502 tests with a positivity rate of 7.35 per cent.

Dr. Deena Hinshaw will return for an in-person update on Monday.