EDMONTON -- The province of Alberta reported 76 new COVID-19 cases on Thursday, and three more deaths.

The new deaths reported on Thursday include a man in his 90s from the Heimstaed Seniors Lodge in the north zone, a man in his 90s from the central zone, and a woman in her 80s from Good Samaritan Southgate Care Centre. This is the 29th death linked to that facility.

There are now 1,036 active cases of COVID-19 in the province, down eight cases from Wednesday.

Edmonton now has 428 active cases, Calgary has 277 active cases.

A total of 10,713 people in the province have now recovered.