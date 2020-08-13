Advertisement
29th COVID-19 death at Edmonton care facility as province reports 76 new cases
Published Thursday, August 13, 2020 3:58PM MDT
An "outbreak" sign is posted to the front door of the Good Samaritan Southgate Care Centre. (File photo.)
EDMONTON -- The province of Alberta reported 76 new COVID-19 cases on Thursday, and three more deaths.
The new deaths reported on Thursday include a man in his 90s from the Heimstaed Seniors Lodge in the north zone, a man in his 90s from the central zone, and a woman in her 80s from Good Samaritan Southgate Care Centre. This is the 29th death linked to that facility.
There are now 1,036 active cases of COVID-19 in the province, down eight cases from Wednesday.
Edmonton now has 428 active cases, Calgary has 277 active cases.
A total of 10,713 people in the province have now recovered.