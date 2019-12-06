$2M in copper, parts stolen from northern Alberta gas plant
Beaverlodge RCMP say an estimated $2 million in industrial copper and turbine parts were stolen from a gas plant near Wembley in November. (Photos provided.)
EDMONTON -- Thieves stole an estimated $2 million in property from a gas plant in northern Alberta last month.
Beaverlodge RCMP say several large spools of industrial heavy-gauge copper, as well as turbine parts and other stainless steel items, were taken from a site north of Wembley.
The break-and-enter happened between Nov. 6 and Nov. 27.
Anyone who saw suspicious activity that may be related to the theft is asked to call RCMP at 780-354-2955 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.
Wembley is located west of Grande Prairie, about 470 kilometres northwest of Edmonton.