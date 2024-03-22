EDMONTON
Edmonton

    • 2nd person charged with murder in weekend stabbing death

    Tjijandjeua Gift Tjaveondja, 30, died after being stabbed in the area of 118 Avenue and 97 Street on March 17, 2024.
    A second person has been charged with murder in the death of Tjijandjeua Gift Tjaveondja earlier this week.

    Tjaveondja was found by police with critical injuries around 12:15 a.m. on Sunday near 118 Avenue and 97 Street.

    He died a short time later in hospital.

    An autopsy confirmed the 30-year-old died from a stab wound to the chest.

    Dakota Johnson, 31, was charged with second-degree murder and assault with a weapon on Thursday.

    On Friday, police announced Byron Cardinal, 32, has also been charged with second-degree murder and assault with a weapon.

    Investigators say Tjaveondja did not know either man.

    Police believe more people were involved in the altercation that resulted in Tjaveondja's death.

    Anyone with information or dashcam footage is asked to call the Edmonton Police Service at 780-423-4567 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477. 

