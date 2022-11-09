3 drug dealers arrested, cocaine seized in Fort McMurray: ALERT

A specialized unit of organized crime fighters have announced a bust in the northern Alberta community of Fort McMurray.

In September, Alberta Law Enforcement Response Teams (ALERT) received a tip about cocaine trafficking. That information led to a search warrant on a home and a vehicle in the Eagle Ridge neighbourhood that was executed on Friday.

ALERT says its officers seized 90 grams of cocaine, $4,045 and "prohibited weapons."

Three men, all from Fort McMurray, are now facing a total of eight charges including drug trafficking.

“ALERT is committed to keeping these drugs off our streets. We work hand-in-hand with our partners at Wood Buffalo RCMP to keep Fort McMurray a safe community,” said Staff Sgt. Ryan Harrison in a Wednesday news release.

All three accused have been released from custody and are scheduled to appear in a Fort McMurray courtroom on Dec. 13.