3 Edmonton athletes working towards the Olympics at RBC Training Ground
Three young women from Edmonton have been selected as "future Olympians" by a program that tests, identifies, and then funds athletes with podium potential.
RBC Training Ground finds athletes between the ages of 14 and 25 to help "fuel the Canadian Olympic pipeline."
The program has unearthed talents like Kelsey Mitchell, a cyclist from Sherwood Park who won a gold medal at last summer's Olympics in Tokyo.
"She is just an unreal athlete. Like, she's one of my role models and that anyone would put our names in the same sentence is crazy," said 22-year-old weightlifter-turned-cyclist Erin Watchman.
Watchman is one of this year's top Training Ground performers.
"I hope maybe in eight years, or so I can get close to where she is," she said of Mitchell.
One of the other athletes selected has a last name that will be familiar in Edmonton.
16-year-old Ava Ference is the daughter of retired Oilers' captain Andrew Ference. Her mom Krista was a professional snowboarder who competed in four X-Games.
"Being immersed in that culture, and in that life, definitely helps a lot," Ava said.
It was at her dad's insistence she looked into rugby, and it's working out.
'IT'S GETTING MORE TANGIBLE'
"He was like, 'Hey, you should watch this!' And I was like, 'Yeah, for sure.' And then I remember watching it and I was like, 'What is this?' And I instantly fell in love," she recalled.
Now, Ava trains with both girls and boys teams, and hopes to inspire other young women to do the same.
"Like, oh! If she's doing it, you know, why can't I? Or like, being that kind of inspiration for other girls to play at the highest level."
Another local rugby player that made the Training Ground top-30 is Cassie Jorgenson
"It was a pretty big shock for me to make the top 30. I was not expecting that," she said.
Jorgenson applied to Training Ground on a whim by submitting her stats while she was bored in quarantine. She mostly plays rugby, but isn't limiting herself to that.
"The rowers really like me cause I'm lanky," Jorgenson said with a laugh.
Rugby player Cassie Jorgenson. (Source: University of Alberta)
For now, she's working on a degree at the University of Alberta, with her sights set on a career in sports psychology. While that's a workload on its own, she's also not giving up on her Olympic dream.
"It's something that is far out, but it's getting more tangible," she said.
Applications for this year's competition will open in the next few weeks, just ahead of the Beijing Olympics that start on Feb. 4.
With files from CTV News Edmonton's Carlyle Fiset
Edmonton Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Omicron could soon peak and hospitalizations may surge, Tam says
The Omicron variant has 'eclipsed' all previous COVID-19 waves in Canada and new modelling forecasts a 'large surge' and potential peak in new cases this month, before declining in February. The modelling data provided by the Public Health Agency of Canada also shows Canada is on track to see approximately between 100,000 and 250,000 daily infections.
B.C. likely hit COVID-19 transmission peak last weekend, officials say, revealing latest data
The latest COVID-19 wave may be on a downward trajectory in B.C., health officials announced Friday.
1 in 10 people may still be infectious after 10 days with COVID-19, new study suggests
A new study suggests that 10 days of quarantine may not be enough after finding one in 10 people may still remain infectious even after that point.
Military launches formal proceedings against more than 900 unvaccinated troops
The Department of National Defence says proceedings have been launched against more than 900 Canadian Armed Forces members for refusing to get vaccinated, though none have yet been forced to hang up their uniforms.
One dead, 5 missing and presumed killed after Ottawa explosion
One person is dead and five others remain unaccounted for after an explosion at a building in Ottawa's south end Thursday. The explosion sent three people to hospital, one of whom has since died. Police say they don't expect to find any survivors.
Relative believes 'someone was making a statement' in murder of Barry and Honey Sherman, unsealed documents show
A cache of unsealed documents related to the murder of Barry and Honey Sherman is revealing new details about the investigation into the deaths of the Toronto billionaire couple, including an interview with one relative who believes 'someone was making a statement' in their killings.
Novak Djokovic's appeal of cancelled visa moves to higher court
Novak Djokovic's effort to play in the Australian Open despite being unvaccinated for COVID-19 moved to a higher court Saturday as the No. 1-ranked tennis player appealed the second cancellation of his visa.
Three children dead in Ontario First Nation house fire, chief says
A First Nation chief says three children have died in a house fire in northwestern Ontario.
Ontario woman with Stage 4 colon cancer has life-saving surgery postponed indefinitely
A 30-year-old Ontario woman diagnosed with Stage 4 colon cancer has had her surgery postponed indefinitely and says it could be too late to save her if the procedure keeps getting pushed back.
Calgary
-
Excavation revealing artifacts from Calgary's past
While excavating, construction crews discovered a little slice of Calgary's past: glass bottles and other items from a site just northeast of the Stampede grounds.
-
Alberta announces spring legislature sitting dates, budget to be delivered Feb. 24
The Alberta government has announced dates for its spring sitting of the legislature.
-
It's showtime once again at The Plaza Theatre in Kensington
One of Calgary's most beloved historic cinema spaces has reopened Friday after a major lobby renovation and some new added features.
Saskatoon
-
'It all feels so surreal': Saskatoon man wins $50M Lotto Max jackpot
A Saskatoon man has claimed his $50 million jackpot.
-
Brent Loucks steps aside from Saskatoon morning show gig
A staple of morning radio in Saskatoon has decided that 40 years of getting up at 4 a.m. is long enough.
-
Saskatoon Fire Department finds 42 fire safety contraventions at The Lighthouse
Saskatoon Fire Department has issued The Lighthouse Supported Living Facility with orders to remedy several hazards.
Regina
-
Active COVID-19 cases surpass 10K in Sask., 1,412 new cases reported
Active COVID-19 cases in Saskatchewan surpassed 10,000 on Friday as the province reported 1,412 new cases.
-
COVID-19 vaccine text scam flagged by eHealth Sask.
eHealth said the message poses as an online vaccination scheduling website, contacting people about a third COVID-19 vaccine appointment, in a news release Friday.
-
Thursday apartment fire started in suite kitchen: Regina Fire
Investigators have determined an apartment fire east of downtown Regina on Thursday, started in a kitchen of one of the suites.
Atlantic
-
P.E.I. reports first COVID-19 related deaths; 8 in hospital with virus Friday
Prince Edward Island is reporting the province's first two deaths related to COVID-19.
-
N.S. reports 57 people in hospital due to COVID-19 Friday, 10 in intensive care
Six more people have been admitted to hospital in Nova Scotia due to COVID-19, along with six others discharged.
-
N.B. reports four more deaths related to COVID-19 Friday, moves to Level 3 at midnight
New Brunswick health officials reported four more deaths related to COVID-19 on Friday.
Toronto
-
Ford government announces replacement after long-term care minister Rod Phillips resigns
Ontario minister of long-term care Rod Phillips says he is resigning at the end of next month. Minister of Legislative Affairs and Government House Leader Paul Calandra will fill the role next, says the Ford government.
-
'Miracle in the sky': Toronto doctor delivers baby girl mid-flight
A Toronto doctor's skills were put to the test last month when she was called upon to help perform a delivery on a transcontinental flight.
-
Relative believes 'someone was making a statement' in murder of Barry and Honey Sherman, unsealed documents show
A cache of unsealed documents related to the murder of Barry and Honey Sherman is revealing new details about the investigation into the deaths of the Toronto billionaire couple, including an interview with one relative who believes 'someone was making a statement' in their killings.
Montreal
-
Quebec's 10 p.m. curfew will be lifted on Monday
Quebec's 10 p.m. curfew will no longer be in effect as of Monday, Jan. 17. as officials predict the province's explosive Omicron is coming to its peak. The premier also said he hopes that restaurants and other venues will be able to open in the coming weeks.
-
Teen dies after shooting in Montreal's Plateau neighbourhood
A 17-year-old boy has died after being shot in Montreal's Plateau borough.
-
Quebec big-box stores to require vaccine passports for entry, owners fear loss in revenue
Many large big-box stores in Quebec will require a vaccine passport for entry as of Jan. 24 as part of a shift in COVID-19 health measures introduced by the provincial government earlier this week. Some retailers say that it could make for an overall loss in revenue, even if it does encourage more people to get their shot.
Ottawa
-
One dead, 5 missing and presumed killed after Ottawa explosion
One person is dead and five others remain unaccounted for after an explosion at a building in Ottawa's south end Thursday. The explosion sent three people to hospital, one of whom has since died. Police say they don't expect to find any survivors.
-
Two new COVID-19 deaths in Ottawa as province reaches record hospitalizations
Two more people have died of COVID-19 in Ottawa as the province records its highest number of hospitalizations ever from the virus.
-
Ottawa's public school board outlines its 'greatest concerns' ahead of the return to in-person learning
Chair Lynn Scott and the board are calling on the province to continue to track and publicly report COVID-19 cases in schools, and implement a "Test to Return" strategy following a COVID-19 illness or exposure.
Kitchener
-
Wayne Gretzky Parkway closed in Brantford due to falling concrete
Brantford Police have closed the Wayne Gretzky Parkway Bridge, after they say concrete began falling from the overpass onto Highway 403.
-
Waterloo Wellington hospitals under unprecedented pressure
Hospital leaders provided a somber picture of what is currently happening on the frontlines Tuesday morning, worried about what the Omicron wave will do to them in the coming weeks.
-
Extreme cold warning issued for Waterloo-Wellington
Wind chill values near -30 C expected to develop overnight Friday
Northern Ontario
-
School boards in Timmins warn classes could be cancelled due to a shortage of teachers
It's back to school Monday and officials with two school boards in the Timmins area say they're excited to welcome everyone, despite some changes that are store.
-
Another cold night outside as Sudbury grapples with acute homeless
It's expected to be another frigid night across in Greater Sudbury, where about 15 people are still living outside despite available shelter beds.
-
Omicron could soon peak and hospitalizations may surge, Tam says
The Omicron variant has 'eclipsed' all previous COVID-19 waves in Canada and new modelling forecasts a 'large surge' and potential peak in new cases this month, before declining in February. The modelling data provided by the Public Health Agency of Canada also shows Canada is on track to see approximately between 100,000 and 250,000 daily infections.
Winnipeg
-
Canada-wide warrants issued for Winnipeg man in connection with two homicides
Winnipeg police say Canada-wide warrants have been issued for a man wanted in connection with two deadly shootings in Winnipeg, and are asking the public to be on the lookout.
-
Manitoba doctors worried about Omicron surge in hospitals
Manitoba is already seeing a record level of hospitalizations related to COVID-19 and hundreds more are expected in the coming weeks.
-
Students plan Monday walkout in protest of return to school plan
When schools fully reopen on Monday, a number of students may be absent – but not because they have COVID-19.
Vancouver
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | B.C. reports 6 COVID-19 deaths, 646 hospitalizations following change to reporting system
The B.C. government announced six deaths related to COVID-19 on Friday, plus another huge jump in hospitalizations that officials attributed to a new reporting system.
-
Ronald McDonald House rejects claims it's evicting families after implementing new vaccine mandate
The Ronald McDonald House is pushing back against claims suggesting it's evicting families after implementing new vaccination requirements.
-
Section of Highway 1 in B.C. opens after November's record rainstorms
A section of Highway 1 between Kanaka Bar and Spences Bridge in British Columbia's Fraser Canyon has been reopened two months after parts of it were washed away in torrential storms.
Vancouver Island
-
Rare 'iceberg' mirage captured by Nanoose, B.C. woman
A Nanoose, B.C. woman who is considering a life of professional photography already has a head start on her plans after photographing a phenomenon rarely caught on camera – or even seen in person.
-
1 new COVID-19 death reported in Island Health as hospitalizations decline
B.C. health officials say six more COVID-19-related deaths have been confirmed in the province Friday.
-
B.C. tourism operators, hotels, lodges can apply for COVID-19 grants
Tourism operators in British Columbia can apply for financial help from a $15-million relief fund to cover some of their losses due to COVID-19.