3 Edmonton police officers bring home gold from World Police and Firefighter Games

Three officers with the Edmonton Police Service took home gold medals at the World Police and Firefighter Games.

The games were held in Winnipeg from July 28 to Aug. 6, and featured emergency services personnel from all over the world.

Cst. Tristain Hoath of the Edmonton Police Service. (Evan Klippenstein/CTV News Edmonton)

Cst. Tristain Hoath won prizes after he benched 485 pounds and deadlifted just over 705 pounds.

He said he didn't know what to expect when he signed up for the games.

"I gave 100 per cent, and my hundred per cent was enough to win that day," he said. "I was pretty proud to come home and have a gold for Edmonton Police Service."

Hoath has been competing in strength events since 2018.

"People think I’m crazy, but most of the time it’s five days a week, two to three hour training sessions, if not longer, depending on the day," he said.

"I find that having to train for policing along with strength sports has a decent crossover. The size helps, the strength helps, and then policing on top of it."

Cst. Chantel Cullaher of the Edmonton Police Service.

Cst. Chantel Cullaher earned gold in the 500-metre rowing event and also set a new record for the games.

"The best that I had hoped for in this race was 1:36, and I hit a 1:34.4 and I beat the world record in the games by 2.6 seconds in that race."

"Initially my start was a bit of a flop for me, and I thought to myself 'I've lost it.'

Despite a rough start, Cullaher beat her main competition, a police officer from Germany, as well as her own personal best.

"I just remember those thoughts in my head going, 'The race is done,' and I actually pulled out my best top time that I’ve ever got.

Cullaher says she became interested in strength training when she was only 13.

"One day I think I just said ‘I want to go to the gym and I want to lift some weights,’ and it was intimidating at first, and then I learned at 13 and I started figuring out how I could push my body and progress further."

She says she's been training since February for the games, and she already has her sights set on her next competition.

"The Canadian Indoor Championship. I’m going to look to the 500 and look to take the top time there and hopefully qualify for worlds," she said.

Det. Stacy Miskolczi of the Edmonton Police Service.

Det. Stacy Miskolczi won a gold, silver, and bronze in Winnipeg in stair racing.

It's been a passion of hers for 15 years.

"In 2007, the games were in Vancouver B.C., so I didn't train, no nothing, ended up going to the games, winning a gold and broke a record in the stair race in Vancouver, and since then, I've kind of been addicted to the sport," she said.

"I just kind of fell in love with the sport and the adrenaline rush. I’m not much of a runner, but this is like I’m one and done in six minutes."

Miskozczi says she's already looking ahead to the next world games.

"We all have that common goal, to stay active, to stay fit, and we’re all looking forward to 2025."

With files from CTV News Edmonton's Evan Klippenstein and David Ewasuk