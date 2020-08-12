EDMONTON -- Three adults drowned at Crescent Falls, in Clearwater County, Alta. on Tuesday.

According to RCMP, one adult was swept under the falls while swimming, and two others were pulled under while trying to help.

On shore, three children aged 10, six and three called for help.

Emergency crews arrived just after 8 p.m., but were only able to recover two of the bodies.

The third body was found Wednesday afternoon around 2:30 p.m.

Mounties say all three people were family.

The children are in the care of other relatives.

“We offer our heartfelt condolences to everyone affected by and involved in this tragic incident,” Corp. Ryan Hack, of Rocky Mountain House RCMP, said.

“We also offer our thanks to the citizens, and partner agencies, who immediately jumped into action to provide assistance in the face of these powerful falls.”

Emergency crews were also called to the area last week to help find a lost teen.