Alberta banks on entertainment and culture industries: StatsCan

Alberta's entertainment sector is receiving plenty of support from the province, according to Statistics Canada.

Recent data shows cultural industries including magazines, film and television have contributed nearly $2.5 billion to Alberta's economy and secured more than 19,000 jobs in the province.

The Alberta government spent more than $4.2 million on locally produced film and television shows, books, magazines and music this year with nearly 190 grants provided by the Alberta Media Fund.

"We are seeing the benefits of growing our film and television industries and the value it brings to Albertans, both economically and socially," said Arts, Culture and Status of Women Minister Tanya Fir, in a Thursday news release.

"Investments like these create jobs, attract production work to the province, and tell Alberta’s stories to the world."

The province's budget this year includes $8 million to spend on book publishers, magazine publishers, film and television companies, production crews and music organizations with $1.6 million in grants distributed so far.

According to the province, each dollar spent on film and television productions will net a $4 return into the economy.

In 2022, the Motion Picture Association studios spent more than $121 million locally on production-related goods and services including catering, construction supplies, accommodations and rentals.

HBO's The Last of Us and blockbuster films including Ghostbusters: Afterlife and The Revenant were filmed in Alberta.