EDMONTON -- Three people were taken to hospital Sunday night after a hit-and-run crash that damaged four vehicles in east Edmonton.

“We had a vehicle speeding northbound on 50 Street approaching 101 Ave. It went through a red light, collided with three other vehicles,” Staff Sgt. Ron Smithman said.

The crash happened around 8 p.m. and resulted in the entire intersection being closed.

Police believed the suspect vehicle was stolen.

At least 10 EPS vehicles and five ambulances were at the scene.

Two people were arrested in the area and police were still searching for another suspect, Smithman said.

The EPS Major Collision Investigation Unit was called to the scene and the roads were expected to be closed for several hours.