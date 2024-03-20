EDMONTON
Edmonton

    • 3 security guards injured by man with knife at downtown Edmonton library

    The Stanley A. Milner Library in downtown Edmonton.
    Three security guards were injured as they tried to remove a man armed with a knife from the Stanley A. Milner Library on Tuesday.

    Police were called to the building in downtown Edmonton around 5 p.m.

    "Three security guards were injured in the attempt to remove the suspect from the library premises, none seriously," an Edmonton Police Service spokesperson wrote in an email to CTV News Edmonton on Wednesday.

    The 37-year-old attacker was taken into custody.

    No further information has been released.

