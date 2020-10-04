Advertisement
3 suspicious fires set in Edson early Sunday morning
Published Sunday, October 4, 2020 3:55PM MDT
Police are investigating three suspicious fires in Edson in the early morning hours of Oct. 4, 2020, including one at a mobile home park.
EDMONTON -- Police are investigating after three fires in Edson early Sunday morning.
They included a pair of vehicle fires, and a mobile home fire in different parts of the town.
No one was hurt, but police describe the damage as significant.
Edson Mayor Kevin Zahara thanked emergency responders for containing the fires so quickly.