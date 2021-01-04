EDMONTON -- Two senior Alberta government members are among the seven public officials who are facing consequences after travelling internationally in December.

Premier Jason Kenney announced Monday at noon he had accepted resignations from Municipal Affairs Minister Tracy Allard, his own chief of staff Jamie Huckabay, MLA and parliamentary secretary for civil society Jeremy Nixon, and MLA Jason Stephan from Treasury Board.

Three other MLAs – Tanya Fir, Pat Rehn, and Tany Yao – have lost their legislative committee responsibilities, he added.

"By travelling abroad over the holidays, these individuals demonstrated extremely poor judgement," Kenney said.

"I have listened to Albertans who are sending a clear message that they want real consequences for these actions."

Transportation Minister Ric McIver will fill Allard's spot on an interim basis and Kenney's principal secretary Larry Kaumeyer as his interim chief of staff.

My statement: pic.twitter.com/uAw0DI0N67 — Jason Kenney (@jkenney) January 4, 2021

The Alberta NDP, who called for Allard's resignation, were expected to speak around noon. Watch the conference live on CTVNewsEdmonton.ca.

This is a breaking news story. Information will be updated as it becomes available.