EDMONTON -- Alberta reported about 400 new cases of COVID-19 in a preliminary update by the chief medical officer of health Sunday morning.

The last time a daily case count from the province numbered in the 400s was Oct. 28.

Dr. Deena Hinshaw noted fewer tests – about 8,100, or less than half of what Alberta's lab system is capable of processing – had been done Jan. 1, so "fewer tests were processed and reported Jan. 2."

The data update leaves Alberta's positivity rate sitting at five per cent.

Hinshaw said both COVID-19 hospitalizations and ICU admissions remain "stable."

Sunday's numbers are preliminary and pending further confirmation. The preliminary reports do not include precise numbers and have no data on COVID-19-related deaths, active cases or a geographic breakdown of cases.

Detailed data updates will resume Jan. 4 and Hinshaw will return for an in-person update on Jan. 5.

With files from CTV News Edmonton's Matthew Black