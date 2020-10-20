EDMONTON -- Four people at Edmonton General Continuing Care have been diagnosed with COVID-19, according to a letter sent out to residents and families.

Two of the cases are residents of the facility, one is a hospice patient and one is a staff member. The residents and patient are located in different units while the staff member works in two different units, including the same unit as one of the affected residents.

One of the positive test results for the residents came on Monday while the other two cases were confirmed Tuesday.

Residents and staff in the two units with positive cases are being tested and are in isolation. The units are being closed to admissions.

The affected hospice unit is also being closed to admissions and access is being limited to essential end-of-life situations. Patients and staff in the unit are being tested for COVID-19.

Testing will be done on all residents in the second unit that the staff member who tested positive worked in.