4 Edmonton-area landscape companies defrauded $70K, man charged

EDMONTON -

A man from Edmonton has been arrested following a fraud investigation near St. Albert.

In early September, St. Albert RCMP began looking into a series of frauds involving four landscaping companies.

They had been defrauded of more than $70,000 worth of materials including 200,000 pounds of amour stone and outdoor lighting, RCMP said.

On Sept. 16, a search warrant was executed just outside of St. Albert near Big Lake at a private residence.

Police said the search yielded a commercial-sized lawnmower and most of the missing landscaping materials.

Sanad Rayes, 35, was arrested on the property.

He faces a number of charges, which include:

Five counts of possession of property obtained by crime over $5,000

Possession of a forged document

Possession of a stolen credit card

Possession of identity documents

Rayes is scheduled to appear in court on Oct. 18 in St. Albert.