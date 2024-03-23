4 in hospital after high-speed crash in Spruce Grove Saturday

Two people are in hospital in critical condition after a high-speed crash in Spruce Grove Saturday.

RCMP say the crash happened around 2:45 p.m. at the intersection of Nelson Drive and Highway 16A.

According to Mounties, a Stony Plain Community Peace Officer tried to pull over a speeding red sedan when it drove through a red light near Calahoo Road and Highway 16A.

The sedan drove toward Nelson Drive, RCMP say, where it failed to stop at another red light and crashed into a minivan.

A male driver and a female passenger in the minivan, both Spruce Grove residents, were taken to hospital with serious, life-threatening injuries.

The driver and passenger of the sedan were also taken to hospital with serious injuries, but their injuries were not life-threatening.

No other details have been given on any of the people involved in the crash.

RCMP say the crash is still being investigated, and charges may be laid.