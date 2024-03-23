EDMONTON
Edmonton

    • 4 in hospital after high-speed crash in Spruce Grove Saturday

    An RCMP cruiser can be seen in this undated file photo. (CTV News Edmonton) An RCMP cruiser can be seen in this undated file photo. (CTV News Edmonton)
    Two people are in hospital in critical condition after a high-speed crash in Spruce Grove Saturday.

    RCMP say the crash happened around 2:45 p.m. at the intersection of Nelson Drive and Highway 16A.

    According to Mounties, a Stony Plain Community Peace Officer tried to pull over a speeding red sedan when it drove through a red light near Calahoo Road and Highway 16A.

    The sedan drove toward Nelson Drive, RCMP say, where it failed to stop at another red light and crashed into a minivan.

    A male driver and a female passenger in the minivan, both Spruce Grove residents, were taken to hospital with serious, life-threatening injuries.

    The driver and passenger of the sedan were also taken to hospital with serious injuries, but their injuries were not life-threatening.

    No other details have been given on any of the people involved in the crash.

    RCMP say the crash is still being investigated, and charges may be laid.

