4 people registered in the race to replace Jason Kenney

Elections Alberta now has the paperwork of four people seeking to become the next leader of the United Conservative Party and premier of Alberta.

The updated list includes a recent cabinet minister, two former leaders of the Wildrose Party and a man kicked out of the UCP after he demanded Jason Kenney's resignation.

The latter, Todd Loewen, became the latest to declare Wednesday night.

He joins Travis Toews, who resigned as finance minister Tuesday. Brian Jean and Danielle Smith have each now filed their paperwork as well.

"Yes, it's true," Loewen wrote on Facebook.

"This is the first step of the process, allowing me to legally accept contributions, but I will have a formal announcement in my home town of Valleyview early next week."

The independent MLA for Central Peace-Notley has been an outspoken critic of Kenney's since last year. He and fellow MLA Drew Barnes were kicked out of the party after a caucus vote on May 13, 2021.

Kenney announced his resignation on May 18 after receiving a slight majority in his UCP leadership review. He plans to stay on as leader and premier until a replacement is selected.

"I never saw myself having to do this, but I think it's necessary to make the changes we need in government. I want to provide your voice—the people's voice—a voice that has not been heard enough," Loewen said.

The UCP has not yet announced dates, rules or fees for the upcoming race.