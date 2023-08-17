46 charges laid against St. Albert men in firearms investigation: police
Two St. Albert men are facing a total of 46 charges after a firearms investigation by the Alberta Law Enforcement Response Team (ALERT).
On Aug. 2, police executed multiple search warrants on several vehicles and homes.
The following items were seized:
- three handguns;
- a prohibited assault rifle;
- two handgun magazines;
- ammunition;
- two prohibited extended capacity magazines, including a prohibited 30-round magazine; and
- a "screw-on" silencer.
Police say the serial numbers had been defaced on all the handguns, while the rifle appears to have been manufactured without a serial number.
The guns have all been submitted for further forensic analysis.
“Several of these firearms were tucked away, hidden inside a sophisticated compartment within one of the vehicles. One of the seized firearms was loaded when officers located it," said Staff Sgt. Richard DeJong in a news release.
A hidden compartment in a vehicle seized by police. (Credit: ALERT)
"It’s concerning when we see the lengths people will go to in order to conceal a weapon. It’s even more concerning that two of the four firearms were fully automatic weapons, and that one appears to have been intentionally modified as such.”
The 47-year-old accused faces 33 charges, including firearms related offences and breach of conditions.
He is in custody and is scheduled to appear in court on Aug. 21.
The 42-year-old accused faces 13 charges, including three counts of unauthorized possession of a firearm.