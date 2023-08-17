46 charges laid against St. Albert men in firearms investigation: police

Two St. Albert men are facing a total of 46 charges after a firearms investigation by the Alberta Law Enforcement Response Team (ALERT).

On Aug. 2, police executed multiple search warrants on several vehicles and homes.

The following items were seized:

three handguns;

a prohibited assault rifle;

two handgun magazines;

ammunition;

two prohibited extended capacity magazines, including a prohibited 30-round magazine; and

a "screw-on" silencer.

Police say the serial numbers had been defaced on all the handguns, while the rifle appears to have been manufactured without a serial number.

The guns have all been submitted for further forensic analysis.

“Several of these firearms were tucked away, hidden inside a sophisticated compartment within one of the vehicles. One of the seized firearms was loaded when officers located it," said Staff Sgt. Richard DeJong in a news release.

A hidden compartment in a vehicle seized by police. (Credit: ALERT)

"It’s concerning when we see the lengths people will go to in order to conceal a weapon. It’s even more concerning that two of the four firearms were fully automatic weapons, and that one appears to have been intentionally modified as such.”

The 47-year-old accused faces 33 charges, including firearms related offences and breach of conditions.

He is in custody and is scheduled to appear in court on Aug. 21.

The 42-year-old accused faces 13 charges, including three counts of unauthorized possession of a firearm.