5 accused of uploading, accessing child sexual abuse material in Grande Prairie

Edmonton

    ALERT Internet Child Exploitation (ICE) unit and RCMP conduct forensic analysis on a device seized during a search warrant on a Grande Prairie home in November 2023 during Operation ICE Tundra. (Souce: Alberta Law Enforcement Response Teams)

    Five people in Grande Prairie were recently charged with accessing, possessing and transmitting child pornography.

    The accused range in age from 29 to 56 years old and all are accused of uploading and accessing child sexual abuse material online:

    • Christopher Nanemahoo, 34;
    • Patrick L'Hirondelle, 29;
    • Stuart Kuechle, 36;
    • Naitram Ramnarane, 56; and
    • Dwayne Dyer, 46.

    Although they were investigated separately and do not know each other, search warrants were executed at seven homes at the end of November as part of a single operation called Tundra, launched when police noted an "increase in case referrals" originating from the northern Alberta city.

    Forensic analysis of the devices seized during the search warrants has not been finished and could lead to other charges, the ALERT Internet Child Exploitation (ICE) unit said Thursday. 

