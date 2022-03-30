5 taken to hospital after west Edmonton apartment fire: AHS
Five people were taken to hospital after a fire at a west Edmonton apartment building Wednesday night.
Firefighters arrived at the Erindale apartment building on 95 Avenue and 182 Street at 8:10 p.m.
The four-storey building was evacuated, and an ETS bus was brought in for 14 displaced residents.
According to an Alberta Health Services spokesperson, EMS tended to two people at the scene and took five others to hospital:
- Two men in their 30s were said to be in life-threatening and potentially life-threatening condition.
- A woman in her 60s was in serious condition but stable.
- A woman in her 30s was also considered to be in serious condition, but it wasn't life threatening.
- A man in his 50s also sustained non life-threatening injuries.
One of the people hospitalized was a firefighter, the fire captain on scene Thursday morning confirmed. However, he said the firefighter was hospitalized for precautionary reasons.
A fire at the Erindale apartment building. March 30, 2022. (Source: Ed Lorenz)
Residents said the unit where the fire started was occupied by people who had just moved into the building.
"The whole deck was full of cardboard boxes, but it looked like it started inside the unit so I don't think the boxes on the deck played any bearing on that," said resident Ed Lorenz.
"We don't know where they are or what happened, all I heard was the alarm go off and the smoke started filling up the third wing hallway," said resident Rob Piggott.
Residents were evacuated after a fire in a third floor unit of the Erindale apartment building. March 30, 2022. (CTV News Edmonton)
Edmonton Fire Rescue Services declared the fire out at 9:40 p.m., however, crews were still on scene the next morning. Overnight, the scene began to smoke again and a loud bang was reported, which officials believed was an elevator crashing to the ground.
Significant structural damage was caused by the fire: the roof partially collapsed, and the top three floors of the building were gutted.
Edmonton Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Russian forces leaving Chornobyl after radiation exposure
Russian troops began leaving the Chornobyl nuclear plant after soldiers got 'significant doses' of radiation from digging trenches at the highly contaminated site, Ukraine's state power company said Thursday as heavy fighting raged on the outskirts of Kyiv and other fronts.
First Nations say Pope Francis meeting the beginning of a 'new partnership'
Assembly of First Nations delegation lead Chief Gerald Antoine says he believes a meeting held with Pope Francis at the Vatican will be the beginning of a 'new partnership' between Indigenous groups and the Catholic Church in working towards reconciliation.
Ontario has 'eliminated all our defences' against COVID subvariant: epidemiologist
An infectious disease expert says 'there's no doubt' a sixth wave of COVID-19 is sweeping across Ontario, and it's being driven by the highly transmissible BA.2 subvariant at the same time restrictions have been lifted across the province.
Putin targets enemies at home as his missiles strike Ukraine
Long before Vladimir Putin's invasion of Ukraine and the mass detentions of Russian peace protesters, the Kremlin was already stifling dissent with choking bureaucracy. Throughout 2021, the Kremlin tightened the screws on its opponents – including supporters of jailed opposition leader Alexei Navalny – using a combination of arrests, internet censorship and blacklists.
Sweet justice: Ringleader of Canada's notorious maple syrup heist must pay more than $9M in fines, top court rules
The Supreme Court of Canada has upheld a $9 million fine for the thief in a 2012 maple syrup heist.
Feds spent more than $600K hiring influencers in 2021
In 2021 the Canadian government turned to social media influencers to promote federal initiatives on multiple occasions, from the COVID-19 vaccine rollout to Winterlude 'staycations,' spending more than $600,000 in the process, according to a CTV News analysis.
DEVELOPING | 'Brazen machete attack' at Metro Vancouver transit station leads to arrest of 2 teens
Police say two teenagers have been charged following an attack at a Metro Vancouver public transit station involving a machete.
Toronto police identify 46-year-old woman found dead in garbage bag
Police have identified the woman who was found dismembered inside a garbage bag on a Toronto sidewalk earlier this week.
RCMP officer hesitated after speeding by N.S. mass shooter on second day of killings
In the seconds after a Mountie sped past a gunman wanted for a murderous rampage in Nova Scotia two years ago, the officer hesitated about whether to give chase, and by the time he did the suspect was gone.
Calgary
-
TSB says brake failure, cold weather led to deadly train derailment
An investigation into a fatal train derailment near the British Columbia-Alberta boundary has found the locomotive's brakes failed with prolonged exposure to cold temperatures.
-
Angus Reid survey suggests Kenney's support at 30% ahead of leadership review
Premier Jason Kenney's approval numbers continue to languish ahead of the leadership review and Albertans are unhappy with UCP management of several issues, suggests a new Angus Reid survey released Thursday.
-
Yamnuska trail and climbing areas temporarily closed as mild weather returns
A popular hiking and climbing area in Kananaskis country has been closed and is expected to remain closed into May due to unfavourable conditions.
Saskatoon
-
DEVELOPING
DEVELOPING | Heavy police presence in Saskatoon neighbourhood
There was a heavy police presence in the city's Westmount neighbourhood Thursday morning.
-
Saskatoon businesses save 2 men suffering cardiac arrests
Staff at two Saskatoon businesses each saved a life recently by using an on-site AED, according to Medavie Health Services West.
-
Sask. First Nation honours RCMP for drug bust in community
Chiefs from across the province are recognizing the work of Spiritwood RCMP as they crackdown on drug dealers on Witchekan Lake First Nation.
Regina
-
Regina, Saskatoon considering bid to host world junior hockey championship in 2023
Regina and Saskatoon are considering putting forth a bid to host the 2023 IIHF World Junior Hockey Championship.
-
First Nations say Pope Francis meeting the beginning of a 'new partnership'
Assembly of First Nations delegation lead Chief Gerald Antoine says he believes a meeting held with Pope Francis at the Vatican will be the beginning of a 'new partnership' between Indigenous groups and the Catholic Church in working towards reconciliation.
-
Regina city council approves energy and sustainability plan
Regina city council has unanimously approved its Energy and Sustainability Framework, which highlights a plan for Regina to become a net-zero, 100 per cent renewable city by 2050.
Atlantic
-
RCMP officer hesitated after speeding by N.S. mass shooter on second day of killings
In the seconds after a Mountie sped past a gunman wanted for a murderous rampage in Nova Scotia two years ago, the officer hesitated about whether to give chase, and by the time he did the suspect was gone.
-
Halifax police on scene of weapons call in Spryfield; say there is no threat to public
Halifax Regional Police are on scene of a weapons call in Spryfield, a community in Halifax.
-
RCMP policing costs in Nova Scotia municipalities to rise by average of 11 per cent
More than $20 million in increased policing costs contained in Nova Scotia's spring budget will be passed down to cash-strapped municipalities that contract the RCMP.
Toronto
-
Why were there loud booming noises in Toronto today?
Outside of Queen’s Park, a sequence of loud booms echoed outside of the legislative building Thursday.
-
This Toronto house is selling for $1.8M. The agent says it has big income-earning potential
A 112-year-old rundown Toronto house has hit the market for $1.85 million, and while that might seem expensive, the agent says it's packed with income-earning potential.
-
Toronto police identify 46-year-old woman found dead in garbage bag
Police have identified the woman who was found dismembered inside a garbage bag on a Toronto sidewalk earlier this week.
Montreal
-
No plans for new COVID-19 measures in Quebec: health minister
Quebec's health minister says outlying regions that were spared during the winter Omicron wave are being hit hard by the sixth wave, and that Quebec won't add restrictions or change it's strategy to fight the COVID-19 pandemic.
-
Quebec reports 38 more COVID-19 hospitalizations, 12 new deaths
One day after Quebec's public health institute officially declared a sixth wave of the pandemic, the province's health ministry recorded 3,319 new COVID-19 cases on Thursday as well as 12 new deaths.
-
Sweet justice: Ringleader of Canada's notorious maple syrup heist must pay more than $9M in fines, top court rules
The Supreme Court of Canada has upheld a $9 million fine for the thief in a 2012 maple syrup heist.
Ottawa
-
Ottawa man charged in beating death of 24-year-old woman
A 40-year-old Ottawa man has been charged with murder in the beating death of a 24-year-old woman.
-
Ottawa COVID-19 hospitalizations hold steady amid 'concerning' resurgence
Hospitalizations from COVID-19 in Ottawa are holding steady as public health officials warn of a resurgence of the virus.
-
NEW THIS MORNING
NEW THIS MORNING | Cottage prices near Ottawa to jump significantly in 2022: report
A new report suggests the price of a lakeside or mountaintop cottage is going to jump significantly this year, following a similar trend from last year.
Kitchener
-
WCDSB responds to provincial review of police call at local school
The Waterloo Catholic District School Board has responded to a review by the Ministry of Education into a November 2021 incident where police were called to a local school to deal with a four-year-old.
-
Ontario reports over 800 patients hospitalized with COVID-19 as positivity rate rises
Ontario health officials are reporting 807 people in hospital with COVID-19 Thursday, including 166 patients in intensive care, as the provincial positivity rate continues to rise.
-
Multiple reports of suspicious man in Waterloo's University District
Regional police are investigating four incidents of a suspicious man in the University District of Waterloo. All were reported in the last month.
Northern Ontario
-
Laurentian neglected obligations under French Language Services Act, says language commissioner
A new report from Ontario's French language services commissioner concluded Laurentian University and the province failed to protect French programs from cuts during the school's restructuring.
-
Greater Sudbury man wins $250K
A 35-year-old from the Greater Sudbury community of Lively has won the top prize in a lottery scratch game.
-
Ontario labour minister visits Timmins to announce free college training
Northern College will be giving more than 500 people free training to address the need for health care and long-term care workers, thanks to a $7.3 million announcement from Ontario Labour Minister Monte McNaughton on Thursday.
Winnipeg
-
Eight COVID-19 deaths, 111 hospitalizations in Manitoba last week: report
The province says eight more Manitobans have died from COVID-19 and more than 100 people were admitted to hospitals with the virus last week.
-
Winnipeg dance group shipping body armour to Ukraine
A Winnipeg dance group is shipping body armour to Ukraine.
-
Man arrested following alleged sexual assault of teenage boy: Winnipeg police
A 33-year-old Winnipeg man has been arrested and charged after he allegedly sexually assaulted a 16-year-old boy earlier this month.
Vancouver
-
DEVELOPING
DEVELOPING | 'Brazen machete attack' at Metro Vancouver transit station leads to arrest of 2 teens
Police say two teenagers have been charged following an attack at a Metro Vancouver public transit station involving a machete.
-
What does B.C.'s economic plan look like going forward? Here's what the premier said
The future of British Columbia includes "clean growth" regardless of which party is in charge, according to the premier.
-
Airbnb collected $54M in taxes in Canada last year, and most of that was in B.C.
The majority of taxes brought in by a major short-term-rental company in Canada last year were tied to B.C. listings.
Vancouver Island
-
LIVE @ 11 A.M.
LIVE @ 11 A.M. | Mounties on Vancouver Island to make public appeal in case of missing 13-year-old girl
Mounties on Vancouver Island will make a public appeal Thursday in the case of a missing 13-year-old girl who hasn't been seen for two weeks.
-
Residential school survivor on Vancouver Island addresses Trudeau's visit, Indigenous delegates in Rome
Prime Minister Trudeau was in Williams Lake, B.C., on Wednesday at the site of a former residential school. It's believed there could be 93 unmarked graves there, and a Campbell River survivor thinks they'll find more.
-
Vancouver Island library strike closes 4 more branches
Four dozen librarians were off the job across Vancouver Island on Thursday amid a second day of strike action against the Vancouver Island Regional Library system.