5-year-old boy killed in Grande Prairie, Alta. crash: RCMP

A five-year-old boy from Clairmont, Alta., was killed in a five-vehicle crash in Grande Prairie, Alta., on Saturday afternoon.

Grande Prairie RCMP responded to the scene of the multi-vehicle crash on Highway 43 at the intersection of Highway 43X just before 3 p.m., according to a Sunday news release.

Five vehicles were involved in the crash, with multiple injured people.

The boy was declared dead at the scene.

Other patients were taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. The number of patients and their statuses were not available, RCMP said.

Police remained on the scene for several hours investigating, with traffic being redirected in both directions. Normal traffic flow resumed early on Sunday morning.

RCMP said the initial investigation indicates a Ford F-350 pick-up truck was driving east on Highway 43 approaching the intersection of Highway 43X when it ran into vehicles stopped for a red light.

The other vehicles involved included two pick-ups, an SUV and a semi-truck.

“RCMP express our heartfelt condolences to the family and friends of the deceased,” RCMP said in the release.

Grande Prairie is located approximately 458 kilometres northwest of Edmonton.