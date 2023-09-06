$50M lottery ticket sold in Edmonton

The winning ticket for Tuesday's Maxmillions $50-million prize was sold in Edmonton.

The location was listed on the Western Canada Lottery Corporation's website.

The winning ticket contains the numbers: 8, 20, 23, 26, 38, 45, 47 and bonus number 33.

It has not been claimed yet.

The next largest prize – $186,000 – will be awarded to someone who has six of the seven numbers as well as the bonus number who bought their ticket in Ontario.

An Edmonton woman was revealed as one of two winners of a $70-million Lotto Max jackpot in August. Her win was the fourth largest in Alberta history.