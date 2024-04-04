6 arrested after recent string of vehicle thefts in Edmonton

Edmonton police have arrested six people in relation to a recent increase in the theft of idling vehicles.

In March, there was an uptick in early-morning thefts of idling vehicles in Edmonton and the surrounding area, according to police.

On March 21, the Targeted Response to Auto Theft Prevention (TRAP) team found four stolen vehicles at a west Edmonton motel.

One person was arrested at the motel and has been charged with seven offences, including possession of stolen property, driving while disqualified and breach of a court order.

During the investigation, police found a home associated with the person arrested.

On March 26, officers discovered three more stolen vehicles at that home, including a 2017 Jaguar F-Pace stolen from Spruce Grove that morning.

Five other people have also been arrested in relation to the thefts and are facing a combined total of 24 charges. The charges include theft of a motor vehicle, dangerous driving and breach of a court order.

“We are pleased to be able to lay charges and put an end to this recent spike in auto thefts associated with this group,” said Sgt. Ian Strom. “While leaving your vehicle idling should not make you a victim to crime, the suspects who commit auto crimes are looking for easy targets.

"That’s why we encourage Edmontonians to lock up and turn off their unattended vehicles.”

In 2023, over $18 million in stolen vehicles and equipment was recovered and 490 arrests were made by TARP.