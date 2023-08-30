6 Lexus SUVs stolen in Edmonton between Tuesday and Wednesday: EPS

Police issued a warning to Lexus owners on Wednesday after six RX350 SUVs were stolen in Edmonton in the last 24 hours.

According to the Edmonton Police Service, nearly 50 Lexus RX350s have been stolen in Alberta in 2023, with 19 of them being in Edmonton.

Most of the SUVs are 2019 to 2022 models, but a few 2016 and 2017 models have also been targeted.

The thieves are disabling the GPS tracking systems, police say.

"We want to make owners of these vehicles aware of these thefts, so that they can protect themselves from becoming victims," Acting Sgt.Don Lawrence of the Targeted Response to Auto-theft Prevention team said in a news release.

Owners are encouraged to park their vehicles in well-lit or secure parking spaces, to remove all valuables from vehicles, and to use a steering wheel lock of aftermarket GPS if possible.

Anyone with information about the thefts is asked to call EPS at 780-423-4567 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.