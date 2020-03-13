EDMONTON -- Alberta has six new COVID-19 cases, the province announced Friday afternoon.

This is a breaking news story. More to come. Original story follows.

Alberta will issue a COVID-19 update Friday at 4 p.m.

On Thursday, Dr. Deena Hinshaw, Alberta's chief medical officer of health, announced aggressive new measured to combat the coronavirus pandemic.

Mainly, the province recommended suspending large gatherings with 250 people or more, and advising Albertans against travelling outside of Canada.

All 23 of Alberta's coronavirus cases are travel related, so the province is asking people returning from any international destination to self-isolate for 14 days, even if they are feeling well and not showing any symptoms.

ALBERTA'S SELF-ISOLATION TIPS

Self-isolation means staying home for 14 days and avoiding situations where you are putting others at risk.

In its information sheet, the province advises against having visitors but says it's OK to have family, friends or delivery drivers to drop off food or other things needed.

Hinshaw has continuously reminded Albertans to practice good hygiene, including washing your hands and covering your coughs and sneezes.

SCHOOLS AND UNIVERSITIES

Unlike Ontario and Manitoba, Alberta has not decided to close all public schools during the COVID-19 pandemic.

On Friday, the University of Alberta suspended all classes Friday, and will provide an update on its plan going forward on Sunday.