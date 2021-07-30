EDMONTON -- Sixty-five per cent of eligible Albertans have now received a second dose of COVID-19 vaccine, the province reported Friday.

Alberta recorded 187 new cases as active cases rose to 1,655.

Hospitalizations continued to gradually rise up to 90 on Friday, including 19 COVID-19 patients receiving care in intensive care units.

Three new deaths were reported Friday, bringing the province's pandemic death toll to 2,328.

The province reported a 2.41 per cent test positivity rate after completing about 8,285 tests.

​The next data update is scheduled for Tuesday.

“Thank you to all Albertans who have taken the step to get fully protected with two doses of vaccine,” said Dr. Deena Hinshaw, in a statement. “Getting vaccinated doesn’t just protect your health but also the health of your family, friends and neighbours.”

Alberta confirmed that 113 cases of COVID-19 had been linked to the Calgary Stampede, which occurred from July 9 to 18.