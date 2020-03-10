EDMONTON -- There are now 14 COVID-19 cases in Alberta.

Three of the new cases are in the Edmonton zone: a man in his 70s, a woman in her 60s and a woman in her 30s. The first two travelled together, and the woman in her 30s also travelled outside of Canada recently.

The other four cases are in the Calgary zone: a man in his 50s, a woman in her 40s and two women in their 30s.

The travellers recently returned from countries including France, the Netherlands, Egypt, Iran, Taiwan, Germany, Malaysia, Trinidad and Tobago, Panama, the Philippines and the United States.

"It is important to note that while this is a list of the countries where these individuals travelled, it is too early to know where each person contracted the virus," Alberta's top doctor, Deena Hinshaw, said.

One of the travellers was also on the MS Braemar cruise ship where a Calgary woman in her 50s also contracted coronavirus.

"The fact that all of our confirmed cases are travel related also indicates that we continue to take the right approach at this time," Hinshaw said. "This means the number of confirmed cases will likely continue to increase in the weeks ahead. But it's important to remember that any new travel-related case that is confirmed represents another case that we that we can take an action to isolate the virus and prevent the spread."

The province is identifying and contacting the people these patients came into contact with since returning to Canada.