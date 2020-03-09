This is what we know about Alberta's COVID-19 cases
Published Monday, March 9, 2020 9:33PM MDT
EDMONTON -- There have been a total of seven positive cases of novel coronavirus (COVID-19) reported in Alberta so far.
CTV News Edmonton will be updating the following list as we learn of further developments.
Here is what we know so far:
- A Calgary woman in her 50s who returned to Alberta on Feb. 21 from the Grand Princess cruise ship in California. She started self-isolating at home on Feb. 28.
- An Edmonton man in his 40s who returned from the United States on Feb. 28.
- An Edmonton man in his 60s who returned to Alberta on Feb. 21 from the Grand Princess cruise ship. He is self-isolating at home.
- A Calgary area woman in her 30s who was in close contact with someone who had travelled in Europe and the middle east. She is self-isolating at home.
- An Edmonton-area woman in her 70s who had close contact with the Edmonton-area man who was diagnosed on March 6 after returning from the Grand Princess cruise on Feb. 21.
- A Calgary-area man in his 30s who had travelled in Ukraine, Netherlands and Turkey. He had been in close contact with a Calgary-area woman who was diagnosed in the days earlier after exposure with someone who had travelled in Europe and the Middle East.
- A Calgary-area woman in her 50s who was on the MS Braemar cruise ship until March 4. Her symptoms began after she returned home, and was tested positive at a Calgary assessment centre.