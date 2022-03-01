70 per cent of Edmonton's downtown workforce plans to return to the office: survey

A survey commissioned by Edmonton’s Downtown Business Association found that 70 per cent of downtown workers are planning to return to the office some time this year.

The survey conducted by Y Station gathered information on a variety of responses from 611 completed questionnaires between Jan. 31 to Feb. 11.

Puneeta McBryan, executive director of the DBA, said the intent of the survey was to gauge employee perspectives and attitudes toward returning to downtown offices as businesses rely on tens of thousands of workers to make up their customer base.

“These are numbers that I think are hopeful,” she said.

“We’ve really expected people to be back but having hard numbers and dates, that really helps all of our small businesses hold on just a little longer.”

Of the 70 per cent planning to return, 58 per cent said they will be back in the office by July and 17 per cent returning between August or December, according to the DBA.

This includes workers who have already returned downtown as well as others planning an eventual full or part-time return to in-person work.

“In the absence of all those people it’s been really quiet,” McBryan said.

“It’s been a constant struggle to attract customers and to even be able to predict, because sometimes there will randomly be a week where it does get really busy and then a business isn’t adequately staffed or supplied for that.”

McBryan said the new data is encouraging and now businesses can prepare for the return of roughly 40,000 workers. Pre-COVID-19, she said there were about 60,000 in the core.

“It’s almost a bit surreal how busy it feels already,” she said, adding that there’s already been an uptick in foot traffic since most restrictions were lifted on Tuesday.

“Guessing in about a month (businesses will) really start to see the full scale.”

To read up on the full survey, click here.