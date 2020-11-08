EDMONTON -- Six more Albertans have died from COVID-19, and some 700 more were diagnosed with the disease in the last 24 hours.

The province reported 727 new cases on Sunday, though Alberta Health noted it was still working out a kink in its data reporting system.

In total, 363 people in Alberta have died from COVID-19, compared to nearly 10,400 across the country.

There are 6,822 active cases in the province, with 171 people in hospital and 33 people in intensive care.

In total, Alberta has counted 31,858 cases, and 24,684 recoveries.

Over the weekend, it reported more than 1,600 cases with a record 919 on Saturday.

Edmontonians, Calgarians, and residents of communtiies on watch are under a mandatory 15-person gathering restriction.

Health officials have urged Albertans to limit their private gatherings, saying 40 per cent of cases in the province’s two largest cities were contracted at home or a social event.